Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Foreign News

J&K ‘turned into open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW DELHI, Nov 21: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that she was stopped from visiting a site where she claimed illegal sand mining is carried out. Taking to Twitter, Mufti lashed out at the Centre, saying while Jammu and Kashmir's resources are being plundered, the government of India has "nothing but contempt for us".
"I was stopped from visiting Rambiara Nalla today by local admin. This is where sand extraction through illegal tenders has been outsourced to outsiders & locals are barred from the area. Our land & resources are being plundered by GOI that has nothing but contempt for us," the PDP leader tweeted.
Alleging violation of rights by Centre, Mufti said in a subsequent tweet, "This is their warped idea of Naya Kashmir. Sand mafia is operating in broad daylight yet we are expected to remain quiet. As a leader, its my responsibility to articulate these grievances. But BJP is brazenly violating my rights & curbing my movements under guise of 'security'."
She also alleged that Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into an open air prison.  I was stopped from visiting Rambiara Nalla today by local admin. This is where sand extraction through illegal tenders has been outsourced to outsiders & locals are barred from the area.Our land & resources are being plundered by GOI that has nothing but contempt for us.
Mufti, who was recently released from detention, formed an alliance of regional parties called Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Apart from PDP, National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and COmmunkst Party of India (M) are some of its other constituents. The alliance has announced it will fight the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir and has received Congress' backing.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Visit for first time in 6 decades
Thai pupils demand reform
Microplastics on Mount Everest
J&K ‘turned into open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
Elizabeth, Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniv
Pompeo meets Taliban negotiators in Qatar
Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus
Sri Lanka to further promote B&R construction with China


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft