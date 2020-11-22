Elizabeth, Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniv



Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at their homemade wedding anniversary card, on their 73rd wedding anniversary, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain on November 20. Photo : Reuters

Elizabeth, 94, and Philip, 99, married in London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947, just two years after the end of World War Two. "Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes on the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 73rd Wedding Anniversary," Buckingham Palace said on Twitter.

To mark the occasion, the palace released a photograph of a smiling monarch and her husband looking at a card made by her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters from well-wishers. The picture was taken at Windsor Castle, the queen's home west of London where the couple are staying during the lockdown. -REUTERS





LONDON, Nov 21: Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, an occasion they were unable to share with their family during England's current coronavirus lockdown.Elizabeth, 94, and Philip, 99, married in London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947, just two years after the end of World War Two. "Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes on the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 73rd Wedding Anniversary," Buckingham Palace said on Twitter.To mark the occasion, the palace released a photograph of a smiling monarch and her husband looking at a card made by her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters from well-wishers. The picture was taken at Windsor Castle, the queen's home west of London where the couple are staying during the lockdown. -REUTERS