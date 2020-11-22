Pompeo meets Taliban negotiators in Qatar

DOHA, Nov 21: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Doha Saturday and met negotiators from the Afghan government and the Taliban, amid signs of progress in their talks as Washington speeds up its withdrawal.

Pompeo's visit comes in the wake of a rocket attack which struck densely populated areas of Kabul, killing at least eight people in the latest outbreak of violence in the Afghan capital. The Taliban have denied responsibility and no group has claimed the strike. Pompeo met separately with the Afghan government and Taliban negotiation teams in the Qatari capital. He also saw Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the foreign minister on his stop in Doha, the Taliban's base for diplomacy.

The outgoing top US diplomat is on a seven-nation tour of Europe and the Middle East, as President Donald Trump shores up late-term priorities. Earlier this week, the Pentagon said it would soon pull some 2,000 troops out of Afghanistan, speeding up the timeline established in a February agreement between Washington and the Taliban that envisions a full US withdrawal in mid-2021.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to end "forever wars", including in Afghanistan, America's longest-ever conflict that began with an invasion to dislodge the Taliban following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

President-elect Joe Biden, in a rare point of agreement with Trump, also advocates winding down the Afghanistan war, although analysts believe he will not be as wedded to a rapid withdrawal. -AFP







