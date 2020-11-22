Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Foreign News

8 killed as rockets hit Kabul populated parts

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

KABUL, Nov 21: At least eight people were killed Saturday when a barrage of rockets struck densely populated parts of Kabul, the latest big attack in a wave of violence sweeping the Afghan capital.
The salvo slammed into various parts of central and north Kabul -- including in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses embassies and international firms -- just before 9:00 am (0430 GMT).
The Iranian embassy said on Twitter that its main building had been hit by rocket fragments after one landed on the premises. No one in the compound, located just outside the Green Zone, was wounded.
Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian blamed the Taliban, saying "terrorists" had fired a total of 23 rockets.
"Based on initial information, eight people were martyred, and 31 others were wounded," Arian said, noting the final toll would change.
Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz confirmed the same tolls and details.
The Taliban denied responsibility, saying they "do not blindly fire on public places". At least one rocket landed in an office inside the Green Zone, but did not explode.
Several buildings sustained damage to walls and windows, including at the large Sana Medical Complex.
Mariam Rahimi, 26, a nurse at the facility, said she had been thrown off her feet when a rocket struck the hospital. "The impact broke windows and tables and damaged some parts of a wall. I screamed for help and called other staff members to evacuate the children who were admitted at the hospital," Rahimi told AFP.
"I am scared and have a headache from the shock of the attack. These attackers must die, they don't even spare hospitals."
Recent major attacks in Kabul, including two horrific assaults on educational institutions that killed nearly 50 people, follow a familiar pattern in the aftermath, with the Taliban denying any involvement while the Afghan government pins the blame on them or their proxies.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Visit for first time in 6 decades
Thai pupils demand reform
Microplastics on Mount Everest
J&K ‘turned into open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
Elizabeth, Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniv
Pompeo meets Taliban negotiators in Qatar
Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus
Sri Lanka to further promote B&R construction with China


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft