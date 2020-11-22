Nasrin FA, Jamalpur KA post win in Women's Football

Nasrin Football Academy and Jamalapur Kacharipara Akadosh won their respective matches of the Tricotex Women's Football League held today at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Nasrin Football Academy blanked Spartan MK Gallactico Sylhet FC by 3-0 goals.

After the barren first half, Aklima finally broke the deadlock for Nasrin scoring the first goal in the 75th minute while Anai doubled the lead five minutes later and Anuching completed the winners' tally scoring the third goal three minute before the final whistle.

Earlier, in the day's first match, Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadash, came from behind to post a 2-1 goal victory over Cumilla United.

In the day's match, Nahar opened an account for Cumilla in the 18th minute while Sadia restored the parity for Jamalapur in the 43rd minute of the match.

After the resumption, Anika sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Jamalapur in the 71st minute of the match. -BSS





