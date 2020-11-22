Army, BHF Green registers victory in President Cup hockey

Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) green team won their respective matches of the President Cup Hockey competition held on Saturday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium here.

In the day's first match, Bangladesh Army blanked Bangladesh Police by 5-0 goals.

In the day's proceeding, Ahsan Habib, Mamun Mia, Milon Hossain, Tanjim Ahmed and Shariful Islam scored one goal each for Army.

In the day's second match, BHF Green defeated BHF Red team by 4-2 goals.

During the match, Mahbub Hossain scored a brace while Ashraful Islam and Fazle Hossain Rabbi scored one goal each for the winners. Sohanur Rahman Sobuj and Sihab Hossain netted one goal apiece for the losers'. -BSS





