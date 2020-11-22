

Boys busy in gym sessions





Bangladesh national football team had gymnasium session in the hotel gym in the morning on Saturday. The gym sessions were done in small groups to maintain health security measurement amid the deadly virus spread out and pandemic. Before the gym sessions, the boys submitted samples for retest for Coronavirus Disease and result of these will be announced today (Sunday). Another gym session was held in the afternoon as well. The boys are currently in isolation after reaching Qatar capital Doha ahead of the away match of the qualifying round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup. Qatar FA has confirmed that the match will be played on the fourth of December at 7:00pm (Qatar Time) at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, formerly known as Duhail Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. photo: BFF