Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:26 AM
All but Joy tested negative for C-19

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

BCB conducted Covid-19 test of about 250 people including players, officials and staff ahead of the imminent Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Mahmudul Hasan Joy of Gazi Group Chattogram is the only positive finding.
"Joy is infected with Covid-19," Chattogram manager Sheikh Sohel confirmed Saturday. Joy will be kept in the BCB's isolation centre at the Academy building and will be under treatment of BCB Medical unit.
The young blood had been phenomenal with the bat in Under-19 World Cup and continued his domination with the bat in the BCB President's Cup.
However, according to the bylaws of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Chattogram can wait for the recovery of Joy or they have option to pick alternative from the draft players' list. "But we have no such plan as of now. If Joy recovers from the virus, we'll include him into the team," Sohel assured.
Team and officials tested negative had taken seats in the hotels while groundsmen have been accommodating at Krira Palli.
The curtain of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is scheduled to open on November 24. Five teams will fight for the title of the brand new 20-over event in the country. Beximco Dhaka will take on Minister Group Rajshahi in the opener of the event. Joy's team Chattogram will meet Dhaka in their first game on November 26. The final of the event is slated for December 18.


