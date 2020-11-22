Gemcon Khulna unveils jersey on social media

Bangabandhu T20 Cup team Gemcon Khulna unveiled their official match jersey on social media through a video on Saturday. Gemcon Sports Managing Director Kazi Inam Ahmed, Captain Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain and Anamul Haque Bijoy were present to launch the match jersey of the team.

They had another activity on the day but under controlled situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They have signed MoU with all its partners for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

United Lube Oil Ltd (a subsidiary of United Group), the sole distributor of Petronas Lubricants International in Bangladesh signed Gemcon Sports as the title partner of the Gemcon Khulna Team in the upcoming tournament.

Kazi Inam Ahmed, Managing Director of Gemcon Sports, Amir H. Khan, CEO and Wayez Mahmud, Director of United Lube Oil Ltd., attended the ceremony with other senior officials from both companies.

In the same signing ceremony, Gemcon Khulna inked MoU with the following partners: T Sports, Jafflong Tea, Organikare, Meena Bazaar, Gemcon City, Meena Sweets. -BSS









