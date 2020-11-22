Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Sports

Gemcon Khulna unveils jersey on social media

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Bangabandhu T20 Cup team Gemcon Khulna unveiled their official match jersey on social media through a video on Saturday. Gemcon Sports Managing Director Kazi Inam Ahmed, Captain Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain and Anamul Haque Bijoy were present to launch the match jersey of the team.
They had another activity on the day but under controlled situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
They have signed MoU with all its partners for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
United Lube Oil Ltd (a subsidiary of United Group), the sole distributor of Petronas Lubricants International in Bangladesh signed Gemcon Sports as the title partner of the Gemcon Khulna Team in the upcoming tournament.
Kazi Inam Ahmed, Managing Director of Gemcon Sports, Amir H. Khan, CEO and Wayez Mahmud, Director of United Lube Oil Ltd., attended the ceremony with other senior officials from both companies.
In the same signing ceremony, Gemcon Khulna inked MoU with the following partners: T Sports, Jafflong Tea, Organikare, Meena Bazaar, Gemcon City, Meena Sweets.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilian duo fire Beijing past FC Seoul
Anger grows after Covid-19 outbreak in Uruguay squad
French woman gets suspended sentence for blackmail of Man United's Martial
FIFA ban Haiti soccer chief for life after sex abuse investigation
Monaco come back to stun PSG after Mbappe double
Djokovic beats Zverev to reach last four at ATP Finals
Nasrin FA, Jamalpur KA post win in Women's Football
Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft