

Tamim plans 'out of the box' for Barisal

"Undoubtedly we made some mistakes during draft which created gossips," Tamim told journalists on Saturday after practicing at Mirpur.

"But cricket is a game of uncertainty. We have some players, whom we are not taking into account although it can be a good tournament for them. So, anything can happen," he added.

"We saw 2-3 players to play well in President's Cup, who surprised us. I am expecting something like this. Those who are not under limelight must do anything like that. They need to serve the team more than their best," he rationalised his claim.

Khulna are the strongest side of the tournament in black and white while Dhaka are the most balanced team. They have to promote lower order batsmen like Afif Hossain and Irfan Shukkur in the batting order. Besides none of Saif Hasan, Parvez Emon and Towhird Hridoy are the young guns and yet to prove their capabilities in 20-over game. So, a team Barisal without specialist middle order batsmen and poor spinning attack, have to do something magical to win.

"In order to be successful with the existing squad, we have to play out of box cricket," the veteran opener stated. "It is not possible on our part to win with traditional plans. If we can surprise other teams by out of box thinking with our existing resources then it's possible to win. We have high hopes on two and three players. If they can play well then many thing can happen," he explained.

He emphasised his performances as well in order for bringing out the best from his fellow cricketers. He said, "My performance is also important. I want to lead from the front, not only as a captain but as a batsman as well. If I can score, it'll inspire others".

Barisal will take on Gemcon Khulna in their first game of the event on November 25, the day after the commencement of the tournament.





