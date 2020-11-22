Video
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Back Page

Dog relocation halts for now

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Animal lovers have forced the Dhaka South City Corporation to halt relocation of stray dogs by moving the High Court, but they cannot rest assured as the issue remains unsettled.
The authorities can keep dogs under control through coordinated management without relocation or killing, the animals' rights activists say.   
Actor Joya Ahsan, Obhoyaronno, and People for Animal Welfare or PAW filed the petition on Sept 17.
After initial hearing, the panel of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali ordered a halt on relocation of the dogs until the final order.    -bdnews24.com


