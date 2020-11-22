Video
Boris Johnson raises Rohingya concerns in call with Suu Kyi

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Diplomatic Correspondent

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has raised the UK's concerns over the Rohingya crisis and the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State and said Rohingyas continue to be deprived of basic rights and
dignity.
During a telephonic conversation with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, Johnson raised the human rights situation in Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine and Chin states, according to British Prime Minister's office.
British Prime Minister began by congratulating her on her party's recent electoral victory. The British Prime Minister and Suu Kyi discussed the challenges facing Myanmar.
The UK called on Myanmar to abide by the International Court of Justice's provisional measures ruling; however, the Rohingya continue to be deprived of basic rights and dignity.
The British Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK's commitment to the wider Indo-Pacific region and to a closer partnership with ASEAN.
The election mark another important step in Myanmar's transition to democracy, said the British Prime Minister.
The human rights situation in Myanmar deteriorated, particularly in Rakhine and Chin states, and civilians increasingly bore the brunt of the conflict, said the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in a ministerial statement on human rights priority countries on Friday.
The two leaders discussed how their countries can work together to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Ahead of the UK hosting COP26 next year, they also agreed on the importance of combatting climate change.
The UN reported that more children were killed or maimed between January and April than in the first half of 2019.
There were also widespread reports of arbitrary arrests, torture, deaths in custody, burning of villages, conflict-related sexual violence, and "clearance operations" in conflict areas, perpetrated by both the Myanmar military and ethnic armed groups, said the UK statement.


