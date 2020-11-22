

Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for C-19

According to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan, Baby Nazneen herself confirmed the matter and sought prayers from everyone for her speedy recovery.

Nazneen, also BNP's assistant secretary for international affairs, is currently residing in the United States.

She underwent Covid-19 test after being hospitalised with high fever and kidney complications on November 18 and the result came out positive on Friday evening, according to Sayrul.

Born on August 23 in 1965 in Saidpur, Nilphamari in Bangladesh - Nazneen debuted in 1987 with her solo album Patramita. She went on becoming a successful playback singer in Bangladeshi films and also got popularity for her many hit songs including Kaal Shara Raat, Du Chokhe Ghum Ashe Na and more. -UNB





