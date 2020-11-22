Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Back Page

Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for C-19

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for C-19

Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for C-19

Popular Bangladeshi singer Baby Nazneen has been diagnosed with Covid-19 on Friday evening (US time)  at Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC) in New Jersey, United States where she was undergoing treatment  for various  complications.
According to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan, Baby Nazneen herself confirmed the matter and sought prayers from everyone for her speedy recovery.
Nazneen, also BNP's assistant secretary for international affairs, is currently residing in the United States.
She underwent Covid-19 test after being hospitalised with high fever and kidney complications on November 18 and the result came out positive on Friday evening, according to Sayrul.
Born on August 23 in 1965 in Saidpur, Nilphamari in Bangladesh - Nazneen debuted in 1987 with her solo album Patramita. She went on becoming a successful playback singer in Bangladeshi films and also got popularity for her many hit songs including Kaal Shara Raat, Du Chokhe Ghum Ashe Na and more.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Goodbye Sun! Alaska town will see next daylight in 2021
Dog relocation halts for now
Boris Johnson raises Rohingya concerns in call with Suu Kyi
Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for C-19
PM thanks members of Armed Forces for serving people
Erdogan, Saudi king agree to enhance ties
President lauds Armed Forces’ efforts to contain C-19
FM seeks enhanced role of business community to deal with 2nd C-19 wave


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft