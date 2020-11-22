Video
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:26 AM
Home Back Page

PM thanks members of Armed Forces for serving people

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The chiefs of the three services on Saturday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day 2020.
Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat met the Prime Minister at Ganobhaban in the     morning.
In the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister greeted them on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher at a press briefing.
She mentioned the glorious role of the country's armed forces in checking coronavirus pandemic and different natural disasters.
Sheikh Hasina extended her thanks to every member of the armed forces for standing beside people during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She particularly thanked the Chief of Army Staff and every member of Bangladesh Army for standing beside people by checking the outbreak of coronavirus and raising public awareness about the pandemic.
The PM also thanked the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, each member of the Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force for their humanitarian works, including emergency evacuation of Covid-19 patients during the pandemic.
She said the Awami League government has taken all steps in the last 12 years to build the Armed Forces as capable to face geopolitical and military challenges of the 21st century.
Hasina assured them of continuing all sorts of assistance from the government to develop the Armed Forces.
She said the government has been implementing reconstitution and modernisation programmes of the three forces in phases in line with the Forces Goal 2030 following the Defence Policy of the greatest Bengali of All Time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    -UNB


