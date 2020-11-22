Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Back Page

Erdogan, Saudi king agree to enhance ties

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

ISTANBUL, Nov 21: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed ways of enhancing ties with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, in a rare phone call since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, his office said.
The phone call came on the eve of the G20 leaders' summit hosted by Riyadh on Saturday and Sunday. Erdogan and the Saudi king discussed bilateral relations during the phone call and exchanged views on the G20 summit, the Turkish presidency said late on Friday.
The Turkish leader is due to address the summit via video link at 1300 GMT. "President Erdogan and King Salman agreed on keeping channels of dialogue open in order for the bilateral relations to be enhanced and for issues to be settled," it added.
Turkey and Saudi Arabia have long competed for supremacy in the Muslim world but the tensions between the two Sunni-Muslim regional powers have intensified since the 2018 murder of Washington Post contributor Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul
consulate.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Goodbye Sun! Alaska town will see next daylight in 2021
Dog relocation halts for now
Boris Johnson raises Rohingya concerns in call with Suu Kyi
Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for C-19
PM thanks members of Armed Forces for serving people
Erdogan, Saudi king agree to enhance ties
President lauds Armed Forces’ efforts to contain C-19
FM seeks enhanced role of business community to deal with 2nd C-19 wave


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft