President lauds Armed Forces’ efforts to contain C-19



Chiefs of the three services call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban, marking the Armed Forces Day on Saturday. photo : pid

The head of the state, during the meeting, greeted all the members of armed forces and their family members on the occasion, President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said on Saturday evening.

Highlighting the contribution of the Armed Forces to the Great War of Liberation, Abdul Hamid, also the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, said the armed forces members played a very glorious role in the War of Liberation in 1971.

The armed forces meantime had brightened the country's image across the globe by protecting the country's sovereignty and ensuring its socioeconomic development, President Hamid said.

Appreciating the role of the armed forces in dealing with Covid-19, the President hoped that their efforts would continue in the days to come as well.

During the meeting, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat apprised the President of different welfare activities amid Corona crisis and pragmatic steps undertaken by their respective forces.

On this day, during the 1971 Liberation War, Bangladesh Armed Forces comprised of army, navy and air force launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces.

After the country's independence, this historic day is being observed as the Armed Forces Day every year.

But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the programme is being celebrated in a limited scale maintaining the heath rules.

Later, the President signed the inspection book on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.

President Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan, among others, were present there. -BSS







Chiefs of the three services on Friday paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day-2020.The head of the state, during the meeting, greeted all the members of armed forces and their family members on the occasion, President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said on Saturday evening.Highlighting the contribution of the Armed Forces to the Great War of Liberation, Abdul Hamid, also the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, said the armed forces members played a very glorious role in the War of Liberation in 1971.The armed forces meantime had brightened the country's image across the globe by protecting the country's sovereignty and ensuring its socioeconomic development, President Hamid said.Appreciating the role of the armed forces in dealing with Covid-19, the President hoped that their efforts would continue in the days to come as well.During the meeting, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat apprised the President of different welfare activities amid Corona crisis and pragmatic steps undertaken by their respective forces.On this day, during the 1971 Liberation War, Bangladesh Armed Forces comprised of army, navy and air force launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces.After the country's independence, this historic day is being observed as the Armed Forces Day every year.But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the programme is being celebrated in a limited scale maintaining the heath rules.Later, the President signed the inspection book on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.President Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan, among others, were present there. -BSS