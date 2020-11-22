Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Back Page

President lauds Armed Forces’ efforts to contain C-19

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Chiefs of the three services call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban, marking the Armed Forces Day on Saturday. photo : pid

Chiefs of the three services call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban, marking the Armed Forces Day on Saturday. photo : pid

Chiefs of the three services on Friday paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day-2020.
The head of the state, during the meeting, greeted all the members of armed forces and their family members on the occasion, President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said on Saturday evening.
Highlighting the contribution of the Armed Forces to the Great War of Liberation, Abdul Hamid, also the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, said the armed forces members played a very glorious role in the War of Liberation in 1971.
The armed forces meantime had brightened the country's image across the globe by protecting the country's sovereignty and ensuring its socioeconomic development, President Hamid said.
Appreciating the role of the armed forces in dealing with Covid-19, the President hoped that their efforts would continue in the days to come as well.
During the meeting, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat apprised the President of different welfare activities amid Corona crisis and pragmatic steps undertaken by their respective forces.
On this day, during the 1971 Liberation War, Bangladesh Armed Forces comprised of army, navy and air force launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces.
After the country's independence, this historic day is being observed as the Armed Forces Day every year.
But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the programme is being celebrated in a limited scale maintaining the heath rules.
Later, the President signed the inspection book on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.
President Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan, among others, were present there.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Goodbye Sun! Alaska town will see next daylight in 2021
Dog relocation halts for now
Boris Johnson raises Rohingya concerns in call with Suu Kyi
Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for C-19
PM thanks members of Armed Forces for serving people
Erdogan, Saudi king agree to enhance ties
President lauds Armed Forces’ efforts to contain C-19
FM seeks enhanced role of business community to deal with 2nd C-19 wave


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft