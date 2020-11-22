Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Back Page

FM seeks enhanced role of business community to deal with 2nd C-19 wave

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday urged the business community to enhance its constructive and result-oriented engagements with the government in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic's local outbreak.
He said many countries like Bangladesh are confronting the threat posed by a second upsurge of the coronavirus.
"The world needs collective actions to win this fight," he said while addressing a virtual discussion marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (pbuh), or Eid-e-Miladunnabi, that passed recently. Participants recommitted to strive to emulate the Prophet in their daily lives.
President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim, among others, spoke at the scholarly conclave.
The Foreign Minister said the Covid-19 pandemic has pulled them into an extraordinary situation. "We as Muslims, owe a duty of care to all human beings. In saying this, this has awakened memories of the story of our beloved prophet."
Dr Momen said the need now is for compassion, kindness and solidarity.
He said the government of Bangladesh, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has responded swiftly and vigorously to the pandemic, and preparedness as a nation enabled Bangladesh to celebrate the momentous occasion of the Eid-e-Miladunnabi surrounded by families and friends.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Goodbye Sun! Alaska town will see next daylight in 2021
Dog relocation halts for now
Boris Johnson raises Rohingya concerns in call with Suu Kyi
Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for C-19
PM thanks members of Armed Forces for serving people
Erdogan, Saudi king agree to enhance ties
President lauds Armed Forces’ efforts to contain C-19
FM seeks enhanced role of business community to deal with 2nd C-19 wave


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft