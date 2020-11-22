FM seeks enhanced role of business community to deal with 2nd C-19 wave

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday urged the business community to enhance its constructive and result-oriented engagements with the government in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic's local outbreak.

He said many countries like Bangladesh are confronting the threat posed by a second upsurge of the coronavirus.

"The world needs collective actions to win this fight," he said while addressing a virtual discussion marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (pbuh), or Eid-e-Miladunnabi, that passed recently. Participants recommitted to strive to emulate the Prophet in their daily lives.

President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim, among others, spoke at the scholarly conclave.

The Foreign Minister said the Covid-19 pandemic has pulled them into an extraordinary situation. "We as Muslims, owe a duty of care to all human beings. In saying this, this has awakened memories of the story of our beloved prophet."

Dr Momen said the need now is for compassion, kindness and solidarity.

He said the government of Bangladesh, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has responded swiftly and vigorously to the pandemic, and preparedness as a nation enabled Bangladesh to celebrate the momentous occasion of the Eid-e-Miladunnabi surrounded by families and friends. -UNB







