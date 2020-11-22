Work on 4-lane approach road likely to begin in Jan next year

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: Construction works on four-lane approach road to Karnaphuli Tunnel in Anowara upazila of Chattogram are likely to begin in January next year.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has already approved five tenders and sent them to the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) for final approval. After approval, the construction works of the project will begin.

Abdul Momen Limited, Mir Akhtar Hussain Limited, National Development Limited and Taher Brothers as joint venture, RSB and R Limited jointly, Spectra Engineers and Max Infrastructure jointly submitted tenders for the project on September 10. The Roads & Highways Department scrutinised the tenders for selection.

Suman Singha, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department, told the Daily Observer that the tender might be approved by the CCGP finally in December.

He hoped that the construction works would begin in January next. The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Tk 407 crore project on February 18 this year.

Sources said if the project is implemented the road connectivity will be cost effective through the 11.50 km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara upazila of the district.

The Department of Roads and Highways will implement the project by June 30, 2022. Sources further said if the project is implemented safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli Tunnel.

Anwara Road is an important highway through Shikalbaha to Y junction. Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli Tunnel will be connected with Chattogram Port. Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea island and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.

The sources said the west side of the road is located Korea Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy. Every day, people travel from Patiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district using this road.







