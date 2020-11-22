DBBL achieves PCI DSS Certification 2020

Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL) recently achieved the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Certificate from a leading Qualified Security Assessor, NCC Group, UK by complying all the requirements of PCI DSS, says a press release.

Being the pioneer in information technology, DBBL has the largest IT infrastructure having more than 10 thousand endpoints which comprises of Branch, ATM and Fast Track, POS, Call Center, Payment Gateway, E-commerce, Core Banking System (CBS), Payment Switching, Debit and Credit Cards and PIN issuance system which is the largest among the banks in Bangladesh.

Getting PCI DSS compliance for such a huge network is an arduous task. Moreover, DBBL successfully completed these tasks. This achievement of DBBL will ensure more secure and reliable services for its valued customers.