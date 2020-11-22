BANKING EVENT

Sonali Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ataur Rahman Pradhan virtually presiding over a meeting held at Sonali Bank Head office in the city recently, attended by Deputy Managing Directors and other high officials from the head office and other branches of the bank. During the meeting, Md. Ataur Rahman Pradhan directed all branch managers and regulatory heads to work with utmost professionalism in order to dispatch Prime Minister's stimulus packages to the pandemic-hit cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME). photo: Bank