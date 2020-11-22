Special drive underscored for post-Covid Job creation

In the post Covid-19 situation new job creating and reinvigorating the production and supply chain the economy now requires new impetus including robotics, technology and digital literacy to stay competitive.

Speakers said it at webinar on Saturday in the city hosted by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). They said it needs innovative outlook and modern skills, re-skilling and up-skilling and adequate soft skills.

It will pave the way to creating new momentum to new jobs generation. The webinar titled "New jobs and skill for future business" was presided by DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin. DCCI president Shams Mahmud was special guest, said a press release.

BSS adds: Senior Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Md. Ashadul Islam joined the webinar as chief guest. Dulal Krishna Saha, (Secretary), executive chairman of the National Skills Development Authority, Sudipto Mukerjee, UNDP resident representative in Dhaka, Zaki Uz Zaman, country representative, UNIDO and Tuomo Poutiainen, country director of ILO, joined as special guests.

Speaking at the webinar, Ashadul said the government has been trying to keep the economic activities normal in the Covid-19 situation. "Still we're going through the pandemic condition. Growth without employment generation will not be sustainable,"

He said the government is giving priority to right skills with enabling environment, adding that there is a need to rethink the policy dimension due to Covid-19 situation. "Inevitable technology adaptation is now the demand of the day," he said.

Asadul further said automation is very important and Bangladesh Bank is working to facilitate it. We have to be prepared for future technology shift to accommodate job creation." he added.

Dulal Krishna Saha, executive chairman of National Skills Development Authority said, "We need hard, soft and human skills. NGOs and private sector should come forward to skill development programmes."

Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee stressed the need for an inclusive and equal growth of Bangladesh. Zaki Uz Zaman, country representative, UNIDO said Bangladeshi youths are very creative and they should explore the potential of global block-chain arena.

Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO country director said to grab future job market, bold action is needed to generate skilled work force. He suggested private sector needs to work horizontally with the government and other stakeholders.

Shams Mahmud said with the 62.7 percent working aged population, Bangladesh has demo graphic dividend to leverage accelerated economic growth. He said the nature and demand of skills in global job market are shifting. He said most employers will need problem-solving skills and 50 percent of all employees need re-skilling by 2025.

Shams Mahmud urged for improvement of conventional skills to exploit the demographic dividend as the country's workforce is diverse by skills and education to meet employment needs at home and abroad.

He also suggested for re-skilling and up-skilling to equip the workforce due to technology shift with the support of ILO, UNIDO, UNDP, vocational skills building training, education for the low and semi-skilled professionals, provide regulatory support and easy access to finance.

Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, chairman of Policy Exchange and Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Grameenphone Ltd also ssssspoke on the occasion.





