Vivo to give free service on 3rd Thursday every month

Global smartphone brand vivo has announced free service on every 3rd Thursday of each month under "vivo Service Day" Initiative.

vivo users will get after sale services without any cost on service day. Moreover, users will be able to buy mobile accessories at a 10 % discount on the same day, says a press release.

Among these, users will enjoy free services, including free pasting of protective film, free software upgrade that too without making any additional payment to the service provider. Users will also get a 10% discount on the purchase of accessories such as chargers, data cables, and earphones.

"…from now on every 3rd Thursday of each month will be celebrated as "vivo Service Day" wherein customers can walk to authorized vivo service centres and enjoy free services,: the press relese quoted vivo Bangladesh Managing Director Duke as saying.





