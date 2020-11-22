Superbrands of Bangladesh named

The Brand Council' has named 40 most prestigious and valuable brands under the Superbrands Bangladesh for the year 2020-21 on November 19 last, through a grand virtual award ceremony.

The ceremony also marked the unveiling of Superbrands publication for the next two years. Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Sector and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, graced the award ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Superbrands is a global arbiter for brands which operates in 90 countries around the world. Launched in 1994, Superbrands has become the most prominent success symbol for brands.

Superbrands are selected through a process which involves independent and voluntary panels of experts from a range of backgrounds, known as the 'Brand Council'.

In Bangladesh, Superbrands for the year 2020-2021 were selected by a brand council consisting of eminent experts. The signature publication which shares stories of each Superbrand is a coveted book for senior executives in advertising, marketing, brand management, Academicians and in the media.

Ms. Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Visual Artist; Director & Creative Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum; Founder, Bangladesh Creative Forum; President, Women In Leadership (WIL) has designed the cover for the Superbrands Bangladesh 2020-21 Publication named "VISUAL DIALOGUE"; the underlying philosophy behind the design as she mentioned, "Artistic manifestation is a notion that is unknown to us, to this universe. The images depict the possibilities of the forms, colors and shape. Though they are relatively unknown."

Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP stressed saying: "It (the event) is recognizing the people of all the institutions who are being awarded. I thank Bangladesh Brand Forum for inviting me today and allowing me to deliver my speech."

Superbrands Bangladesh Managing Director Shariful Islam said, "A quality brand delivering both from its product and services point of view both in a tangible and intangible way over a period of time builds trust, a trust that is built over a continuous period of time - builds a Superbrand."

. We are grateful to our clients for believing us to be the custodian of their risks", Farzanah Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Green Delta Insurance Ltd. said as an award winner.

The Superbrands of Bangladesh for the years 2020-2021 are:

Amra Companies, Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd., AKS, Igloo Ice Cream, ACI Pure Salt, IPDC Finance Limited, Bashundhara Diapant, Matador Group, Bashundhara LP Gas Ltd. Metlife, Bashundhara Paper, Monno Ceramic, Bashundhara Tissue, Pride Limited, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Radio Foorti, Brac, Runner, BRB Cable Industries Ltd. Rupchanda, Channel I, Shah Cement, Cow Brand Colour Coated Steel, Shanta Holdings Ltd. Daraz Bangladesh Ltd. Shwapno, DBL Group, Singer Bangladesh, Elite Paint, SMC Condoms, Epyllion Group, Super Board, FOGG, Super Fresh Drinking Water, Fresh Refined Sugar, The Daily Star, Rahimafrooz Globatt Batteries, The Palace Luxury Resort, Grameenphone Ltd, Walton.







