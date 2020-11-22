Video
Sunday, 22 November, 2020
Home Business

Le Méridien Dhaka celebrates its 5th anniversary

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Le Méridien Dhaka General Manager Constantinos S Gavriel flanked by guests and his colleagues cutting a cake to celebrate the 5th anniversary at the hotel premises, in Dhaka recently

Le Méridien Dhaka that opened its doors on Airport road, marking the start of an era of significant improvement in the international business reception standard of Dhaka's hospitality industry and the rapid development of luxury brands in the city, celebrated its 5th anniversary recently.
Throughout the years, Le Méridien Dhaka ensured its commitment to the customers and has remained one of the nation's top-ranking hotels, says a press release.
 "Celebrating our 5th anniversary is a great moment for our team. For the last 5 years, we have been striving to deliver the finest service and experience to our guests, and we hope that we have been able to create exceptional memories," the press release quoted Le Méridien Dhaka General Manager Constantinos S Gavriel as saying on the occasion.
During last five years the hotel has received numerous acclamations and awards, such as Best Business Hotel of the year (Bangladesh) from Travel and Lifestyle Leadership Award 2017.
Bangladesh Best MICE Hotel 2020 from World M.I.C.E. Awards; The Global Hotel Security Standard certification; World Luxury Hotel Award 2016 Winner; and Most Innovative Design and Luxury Facilities in a Business Hotel - South Asia 2016 Winner.
Le Méridien Dhaka has also won the Bangladesh Leading Hotel award for four years in a row from 2017 to 2020 from World Travel Award. Additionally, it has won the Bangladesh Best Presidential Suite award twice from World Travel Award - for 2019 and 2020.
Swim + Dine - cherished guests can enjoy their time swimming and experience the luxury service of Le Méridien Dhaka along with a dine-in service at Olea for BDT 3,000++. Kids swimming will be complementary, and the offer is applicable until November 30, 2020.
Swimming pool + room packages - two people can avail rooms for changing and shower and one-hour swimming pool usage at a maximum of six hours in total. The service will be available from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, and it will cost BDT 5,000++. The offer will be applicable until November 30, 2020.
To boost the celebration of 5 years, Le Méridien Dhaka is also offering Buy One Get One offer on all food and beverages in all restaurants - Latitude, Latest Recipe, Poolside, and Olea. The guests will also receive a free coupon for the next visit. The offers will be applicable until November 30, 2020.       


