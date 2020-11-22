Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Business

Samsung tops global smartphone market shares in Q3'20

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
usiness Correspondent

Reputed smartphone manufacturer Samsung has been reported to have reclaimed the top position in the global market in the third quarter of 2020.
Preliminary data documented by the International Data Corporation (IDC) and Canalys on October, 2020, show that the South Korean company holds the lion's share in the market with 22.7% of the total stake in their possession, after shipping 80.4 million smartphones over the given period.
This is an increase of 2.9% year over year. India and the USA are the top two markets for Samsung smartphones, says a press release issued by the company.
The freshly launched Samsung M series and A series handsets played the game-changing trick for the manufacturer, ultimately resulting in a close to 40% growth year over year.
Note20 and Note20 Ultra were also two major market sensations, which boosted Samsung's popularity in a market that had rather been slow and demotivating due to the COVID-19 crisis over the previous few months.
The second and third places in the global ranking for 3Q20 smartphone market share are respectively secured by Chinese brands Huawei and Xiaomi.
IDC stats show Huawei to hold 14.7% and Xiaomi to hold 13.1% of total market shares. Almost similar data has been projected by Canalys as well. IDC is a provider of data regarding global market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets.
Canalys is another independent company which delivers smart market insights to IT, channel and service provider professionals for better guidance to the future of the tech industry.
 "In the large developed markets, it is very clear that 5G will be positioned to most consumers as their next phone regardless of which brand or price point, they are focused on, the press release quoted Ryan Reith, Program Vice President with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers as saying.  
Marketing has ramped up significantly. Products are widely available. Promotions are happening. And it's clear that the top sales initiative in these markets is to push 5G. Having said this, we still believe consumer demand for 5G is minimal at best, which only adds to the price pressure on channels and OEMs."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL achieves PCI DSS Certification 2020
BANKING EVENT
SBP warns of forced repatriation of overseas Pak workers
Delta, WestJet scrap planned joint venture after US demands
Malaysia Airlines seeks aid from wealth fund Khazanah
Special drive underscored for post-Covid Job creation
Bitcoin climbs to three-year peak, all-time high in focus
J&J asked to pay $120m damages in NY baby powder case


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft