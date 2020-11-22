Samsung tops global smartphone market shares in Q3'20

Reputed smartphone manufacturer Samsung has been reported to have reclaimed the top position in the global market in the third quarter of 2020.

Preliminary data documented by the International Data Corporation (IDC) and Canalys on October, 2020, show that the South Korean company holds the lion's share in the market with 22.7% of the total stake in their possession, after shipping 80.4 million smartphones over the given period.

This is an increase of 2.9% year over year. India and the USA are the top two markets for Samsung smartphones, says a press release issued by the company.

The freshly launched Samsung M series and A series handsets played the game-changing trick for the manufacturer, ultimately resulting in a close to 40% growth year over year.

Note20 and Note20 Ultra were also two major market sensations, which boosted Samsung's popularity in a market that had rather been slow and demotivating due to the COVID-19 crisis over the previous few months.

The second and third places in the global ranking for 3Q20 smartphone market share are respectively secured by Chinese brands Huawei and Xiaomi.

IDC stats show Huawei to hold 14.7% and Xiaomi to hold 13.1% of total market shares. Almost similar data has been projected by Canalys as well. IDC is a provider of data regarding global market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets.

Canalys is another independent company which delivers smart market insights to IT, channel and service provider professionals for better guidance to the future of the tech industry.

"In the large developed markets, it is very clear that 5G will be positioned to most consumers as their next phone regardless of which brand or price point, they are focused on, the press release quoted Ryan Reith, Program Vice President with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers as saying.

Marketing has ramped up significantly. Products are widely available. Promotions are happening. And it's clear that the top sales initiative in these markets is to push 5G. Having said this, we still believe consumer demand for 5G is minimal at best, which only adds to the price pressure on channels and OEMs."







