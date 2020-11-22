Video
iDEA project receives WITSA award in PPP category

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

'Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project' of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division has received international honour in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) category of the '2020 WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards'.
The iDEA project received the certificate of this prestigious international award as the runner-up at the programme.
On the second day of the 2020 TECHFEST Live! x ROAD TO WCIT Malaysia hybrid event, the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) announced that twelve private and public sector organisations from four different continents were selected to receive the 2020 WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards including the special WITSA Chairman's Awards on Thursday in Penang, Malaysia.
WITSA is the leading voice of the global ICT industry, whose members from over 80 countries and economies represent more than 90 per cent of the world's ICT market.
 The WITSA Awards recognised the entities that made the most significant contributions to mankind in 2020.
This time, a total of 10 categories were selected for this award where 10 runners-up and 21 merit awards including winners were recognised in each category. Among them, Bangladesh has received the runner-up award in four categories and the merit award in two categories.
 Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister, ICT Division congratulated the recipients of all the awards from home and abroad, including the winners of the iDEA project of the ICT Division.
Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the overall supervision of the Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Honourable Adviser Sajeeb Wazed, the ICT Division has been working tirelessly to build a 'Digital Bangladesh', he said.
The Project Director (Additional Secretary) of iDEA project Syed Mojibul Huq said: "We are delighted to receive the international award in the category of Public-Private Partnership and I am also grateful to BCS and other authority of this event". He added that about 158 startups have been provided pre-seed grants through this project till now.
Other award winners from Bangladesh are Synesis IT Ltd and a2i project of ICT Division in COVID 19 TECH SOLUTIONS FOR CITIES & LOCALITIES category, Virtual Hospital of Bangladesh of MyHealthBD in INNOVATIVE E-HEALTH SOLUTIONS AWARD category and Bijoy Digital in E-EDUCATION & LEARNING AWARD category as runners-up of this year.
Besides, Nagad of The Digital Financial Service of Bangladesh Post Office in DIGITAL OPPORTUNITY/INCLUSION AWARD category and PrismERP of Divine IT Limited in SUSTAINABLE GROWTH AWARD category also received the Merit Award.
The three-day World Congress of Information Technology (WCIT) conference started in Malaysia on November 18, last. The awards were announced on the second day of the conference and the closing ceremony was held on the third day of the conference on Friday, November 20, 2020.


