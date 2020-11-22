

Ogroj reintroduces ex Finance Minister M Syeduzzaman

The episode, which was aired live on IPDC's official Facebook page, presented the narratives of a protagonist who has played an instrumental role in developing Bangladesh's economy.

In this episode, the audience witnessed Anis A Khan, a prominent figure in the country's banking sector, steering an in-depth conversation with one of the nation builders who has shaped the country's economy with his tremendous contribution in the socio-economic and institutional development.

Born on October 26, 1933, son of Kishoreganj district, studied physics at Dhaka University in the fifties and then pursued higher studies in economics in the United States and England.

Former Secretary, Ministry of Planning and Planning Commission, M. Syeduzzaman has been actively involved in formulating the country's first five-year plan. He has also played a key role in negotiating the pre-liberation debts of Bangladesh and organizing a system for the management of Foreign Debt.

During his tenure as the Finance Minister, M. Syeduzzaman undertook a large number of measures to improve the effectiveness of external assistance, to promote the role of the private sector, and to strengthen Government's anti-poverty efforts.

M. Syeduzzaman has enriched many organizations, including the World Bank, IFM, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, through his professional experience.

Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited, Mominul Islam stated: "Through OGROJ, IPDC intends to initiate a digital memoir on the narratives of these protagonists from post-independent Bangladesh. We take pride to bring in such a torch-bearer, who has played an indispensable role to keep the wheel of the country's economy moving post-independence."

Ogroj is a webinar series broadcasted live from the official IPDC Facebook page every first and third Thursday of the month. The episodes ruminate both professional and personal peaks and valleys of the guests' lives, with renowned host, Anis A Khan, a well-known banker who retired recently after serving the industry for nearly four decades.

Distinctive icons from diverse sectors such as Finance, Economics, Business, Art, Culture, Education, and Media are seen flipping through the pages of their lives on the show. The live show's recorded versions are available on the IPDC Facebook Page and IPDC Official YouTube channel.

















