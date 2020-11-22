Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Business

Dollar gains in tug-of-war between vaccine, rising virus cases

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

NEW YORK, Nov 21: The dollar on Friday rose against major currencies such as the euro and yen, with traders consolidating positions amid competing forces that pull the currency in different directions: the surge in virus cases, on the one hand, and positive vaccine news, on the other.
The possible resumption of US stimulus talks for COVID-19 relief has also weighed on the dollar as a safe haven. Republican and Democratic senators agreed on Thursday to revive those discussions
Overall, the greenback ended the week on a loss against a currency basket. The week started off on a negative note for the dollar with positive news on a vaccine for COVID-19, but the market has since moved back and forth between focusing on coronavirus cases and the virus drug.
Pfizer Inc PFE.N said it had applied for emergency use authorization in the United States for its COVID-19 vaccine.
"We think we are in the early stages of a recovery in the global economy and trade from the shock of the pandemic and this will further" weigh on the dollar and support the euro," Jonathan Petersen, markets economist, at Capital Economics, said.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, meanwhile, defended on Friday his decision to end several of the Federal Reserve's key pandemic lending programs on Dec. 31, saying Congress should use the money to help small US companies with grants instead.
The dollar briefly rose overnight after the Mnuchin news late Thursday.
"The request comes as most lending facilities haven't been tapped for more than the amount committed by the Treasury to backstop the programmes, suggesting market functionality is sufficient to warrant their expiration," said Monex Europe in a research note.
In afternoon trading, the dollar was flat against a currency basket at 92.369 in a quiet day for currency markets. The euro was down 0.1per cent against the dollar at $1.1859 EUR=EBS, posting a small weekly gain.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL achieves PCI DSS Certification 2020
BANKING EVENT
SBP warns of forced repatriation of overseas Pak workers
Delta, WestJet scrap planned joint venture after US demands
Malaysia Airlines seeks aid from wealth fund Khazanah
Special drive underscored for post-Covid Job creation
Bitcoin climbs to three-year peak, all-time high in focus
J&J asked to pay $120m damages in NY baby powder case


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft