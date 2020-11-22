Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir      
Home Business

Pfizer files C-19 vaccine application to US FDA

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Nov 21:  Pfizer Inc PFE.N applied to US health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus.
The application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes just days after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DEBNTX.O reported final trial results that showed the vaccine was 95per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 with no major safety concerns.
Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla confirmed the application had been made in a video posted on the company's website on Friday afternoon.
The FDA said on Friday it would hold a meeting of the advisory committee on Dec. 10 at which members would discuss the vaccine. The agency declined to predict how long its review would take, although both Pfizer and US Health Secretary Alex Azar have said the FDA could authorize the vaccine in mid-December.
Pfizer's shares closed up 1.4per cent and BioNTech shares ended 9.6per cent higher in New York, as the possibility of a vaccine soon raised hopes for the end of a pandemic that has claimed more than a quarter of a million lives in the United States and over 1.3 million worldwide. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open here in an external browser.
The application also includes safety data on about 100 children 12-15 years of age. The company said 45per cent of US trial participants are 56-85 years old.
If the data is solid, "we literally could be weeks away from the authorization of a 95per cent effective vaccine," Azar said on CBS's "This Morning."
The companies expect the FDA to grant the EUA by mid-December and said they will begin shipping doses almost immediately. Pfizer has said it expects to have 50 million vaccine doses ready this year, enough to protect 25 million people.
The final trial data showed the vaccine provided a similar level of protection across different ages and ethnicities - an encouraging result as the disease disproportionately hurts the elderly and minorities.
Of the 170 volunteers who contracted COVID-19 in Pfizer's trial involving over 43,000 people, 162 had received only a placebo, meaning the vaccine was 95per cent effective, far higher than originally expected. The US FDA had set minimum bar for efficacy of 50per cent.
Pfizer said nearly 42per cent of global participants and 30per cent of US participants in the Phase 3 study have racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds.
"Filing in the US represents a critical milestone in our journey to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine to the world and we now have a more complete picture of both the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine," Bourla said in a statement.
Moderna Inc MRNA.O is expected to be the next company to seek a US emergency use nod for a COVID-19 vaccine. An initial analysis of data from its late-stage trial showed the vaccine was 94.5per cent effective.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBBL achieves PCI DSS Certification 2020
BANKING EVENT
SBP warns of forced repatriation of overseas Pak workers
Delta, WestJet scrap planned joint venture after US demands
Malaysia Airlines seeks aid from wealth fund Khazanah
Special drive underscored for post-Covid Job creation
Bitcoin climbs to three-year peak, all-time high in focus
J&J asked to pay $120m damages in NY baby powder case


Latest News
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
Medvedev beats Nadal to set up Thiem title clash at ATP Finals
California's virus curfew to begin as US cases hit 12m
Real Madrid draw at Villarreal
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump election fraud claims
Ronaldo double fires Juventus into 2nd place
Govt issues alert for banks about cyber-attack
Atletico's 10yrs wait to beat Barca ends
Thiem topples Djokovic in 3-set epic to reach ATP Finals title decider
China ready to boost global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation: Xi Jinping
Most Read News
India willing to share all military hardware with BD
'Golden Monir' owns over 200 plots; 8kg of gold ornaments seized
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
Businessman 'Golden Monir' held with arms, drugs during raid
DU suspends evening MBA admission test amid controversy
Singer Baby Naznin tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Kurigram border
BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader
Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona
PM Hasina sews cloth, catches fish during leisure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft