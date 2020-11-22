Video
Sunday, 22 November, 2020, 11:23 AM
Home Business

Sheikh Fazle Fahim reelected Vice-President of CACCI

Published : Sunday, 22 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Sheikh Fazle Fahim

Sheikh Fazle Fahim

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim has been reelected as the Vice-President of the Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI).
The reelection came during 92nd Council Meeting of CACCI held through cloud conference on Friday. Earlier, in 2018, Sheikh Fazle Fahim was elected as Vice-President of CACCI for 2018-2020 at the 32nd CACCI Conference held in Turkey.
Established in 1966, CACCI is a regional organization of apex national chambers of commerce and industry and business associations of 28 countries of Asia and the Pacific.
It serves as a forum for promoting the vital role of the businessmen in the Asia and Western Pacific region, increasing regional business interaction and enhancing regional economic growth.
It regularly organizes conferences, high level meetings and seminars for enhancing trade and business relations among member countries. It also mediates in exchange of business and investment knowledge, policy advocacy and creating strong network among the business community.
CACCI has Primary Members (national chambers of commerce and industry and associations) from the member countries, including Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Georgia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
Presided over by CACCI, current President Samir Modi conveyed thanks to FBCCI for successfully organizing 32nd Conference at Dhaka in November last Year.
The next CACCI conference is proposed to hold in Singapore in 2021 and extension of nomination submission time for CACCI awards also approved at the meeting.


