Dengue cases reach 100

Fifteen more people were hospitalised with dengue fever in the past 24 hours until early Friday, taking the total number to 100.

Of the dengue cases, 93 were reported from Dhaka alone, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded last year.

Meanwhile, dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three

years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.

However, the mosquito-borne disease struck again in 2018, killing 26, and affecting 10,148. Dhaka North City Corporation has started an anti-mosquito campaign on November 2 to keep the number of dengue cases low this year.





















