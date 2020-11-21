BNP activists being made disappeared : Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that opposition leaders and activists are being made disappeared to stop the criticism of the government for its 'misdeeds'.

He alleged that their party's five leaders--Leon Haque, Mamun Parvez Tanmoy, Towhidul Islam

Hasib, Ferdous Majumder Masum and Selim Mia--remained missing since they were picked up by 'plainclothes policemen' from different places in the capital recently.

The government has been in power for the last one decade by introducing a culture of enforced disappearance. Since they've now become isolated from people, they're torturing people by continuing the culture of enforced disappearance, spreading fear and establishing a reign of terror," he said.

Fakhrul made the allegations while addressing a virtual press conference from his Uttara residence on Friday.

The BNP leader said it is now the reality that the government has become not only isolated from people, but also politically bankrupt. "They (govt) have politicised all the state institutions only to cling to power."

The BNP secretary general said, "I will call on the government. If any person goes missing, it is the responsibility of the government."

He demanded that the government find the five leaders immediately and release them from false case.











