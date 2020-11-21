BNP has started politics of grievances: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Friday that having failed to wage movement, BNP has started the politics of grievances and press briefings.

"This party (BNP) could not even hold a large procession demanding the release of its leader (Khaleda Zia). Being a failure to wage movement, they (BNP leaders) have

started the politics of grievances," he told the meet-the-press of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) through videoconferencing from his official residence here.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said if the opposition party becomes strong, democracy will be strengthened.

"But the walls of hatred have been raised due to conflicts in our politics. After the death of BNP chairperson Begum Zia's youngest son Koko, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Begum Zia to express her condolence."

"But at that time Khaleda Zia did not even open the gate of her house as she did not allow developing harmony," he added.

Responding to a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said it is not right that Awami League could not read the words of people's minds.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the most popular leader after 1975, while even a child can write a letter to her. It is far for the BNP leaders to understand the minds of commoners as they could not even understand the minds of the leaders and workers of their own party, Quader observed.

He said: "In the dark of night, this party repealed Section 7 from its constitution. Do they really want to establish self-confessed corrupt people?"

The road transport and bridges minister said Awami League leaders and workers are also not getting spared as the country's judiciary is an independent one.

There are graft cases against many AL leaders and activists and the government does not interfere in this matter, he said, adding that when BNP was in power, it did not take action against its corrupt leaders and workers.

DRU president Rafiqul Islam Azad presided over the event, while DRU general secretary Riaz Chowdhury conducted it. -BSS









