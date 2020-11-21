Trump courts Michigan GOP leaders to overturn defeat

WSHINGTON, Nov 20: President Donald Trump invited Republican state lawmakers from Michigan to the White House on Friday, as the President and his legal team are mounting an effort to overturn the results of the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump also called two Republican canvass board members from Wayne County, to Tuesday to offer his support, the person said, after they went back and forth on voting to certify the election results from the state's largest county, which includes Detroit. The board members filed affidavits Wednesday seeking to "rescind" their votes to certify the election result.

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other allies have suggested that GOP state legislatures in battleground states Biden won should try to use a delay in certification to appoint their own slate of electors and ignore the states' popular votes for Biden.

It comes as Trump's legal team's options to challenge election results in states Trump lost are rapidly evaporating and as states move to certify their election results. Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani held a 90-minute news conference Thursday where he and his team laid out dubious legal claims, aired debunked conspiracy theories and brought no specific, credible evidence of voter fraud.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a frequent Trump critic, called him out Thursday night, writing on Twitter that "it is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President." "Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election," Romney said.

"This is very dangerous for our democracy, as it is an attempt to thwart the will of the voters through political pressure from the President," CNN election law expert Rick Hasen wrote in his website. "Even though it is extremely unlikely to work, it is profoundly antidemocratic and a violation of the rule of law. It's inexcusable."

Biden, meanwhile, met Democratic leaders in Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after spending most of the week with advisers planning his administration.

Nationally, Biden won nearly 6 million more votes than Trump, a difference of 3.8 percentage points. But the outcome of the election is determined in the Electoral College, where each state's electoral votes, based largely on population, are typically awarded to the winner of a state's popular vote.

Biden leads by 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232 as states work to certify their results at least six days before the Electoral College convenes on Dec. 14. Legal experts have sounded the alarm at the notion of a sitting president seeking to undermine the will of the voters, though they have expressed skepticism that a state legislature could lawfully substitute its own electors.

Trump's lawyers are seeking to take the power of appointing electors away from state governors and secretaries of state and give it to friendly state lawmakers from his party, saying the U.S. Constitution gives legislatures the ultimate authority.

Reaching out to state officials represents a shift in Trump's attempts to overturn the result after his campaign failed to muster evidence to support the president's claims of widespread voter fraud. Election officials have said they saw no evidence of any major irregularities.

Trump's attempts to reverse the outcome via lawsuits and recounts have met with little success. A hand recount of Georgia's roughly 5 million votes wrapped up on Thursday, affirming Biden's victory there, while judges in three states rejected bids by the Trump campaign to challenge vote counts.

Despite the setbacks, the Trump campaign has not abandoned its legal efforts. Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, said on Thursday he planned to file more lawsuits, accusing Democrats of masterminding a "national conspiracy" to steal the election, though he offered no evidence to support the claim.

Biden called Trump's attempts "totally irresponsible" on Thursday, though he has expressed little concern they will succeed in preventing him from taking office on Jan. 20.

Biden has spent the week putting together his team. His incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, told CNN on Thursday that Biden would announce more White House officials on Friday, after naming several senior staff members earlier this week.

Biden said on Thursday he had selected a treasury secretary and could announce his pick as soon as next week.

-REUTERS










