Saturday, 21 November, 2020
C-19 infection on the rise again

17 deaths, 2,275 cases in a day

Published : Saturday, 21 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 17 more deaths in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 6,322, said a press statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With 2,275 new Covid-19 cases detected during the period, the total number of novel coronavirus cases across the country stands at 443,434.
The day's infection rate was 14.58 per cent and the death rate stands at 1.43 per cent, the release said.
Besides, 1,709 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the number of total number of recoveries in the country to 358,431 with a recovery rate of 80.83 per cent.    In the last 24 hours, a total of 15,607 samples were tested at 117 labs across the country, bringing the total samples tested to 2,622,559 in the country so far.
Among the deceased, 11 were men and six were women. They all died at different hospitals across the country.
Of them, 12 died in Dhaka, two in Rangpur, one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. Bangladesh's confirmed coronavirus cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26 and the fatalities exceeded 6,000 on November 4.
However, the worldwide Covid-19 caseload crossed 55 million on Friday, taking the tally to 56,898,415, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Besides, the death toll from Covid-19 shot up to 1,360,381.
The United States remains the worst-hit country with 11,715,316 confirmed cases so far, including 252,535 fatalities.
On Friday, India's coronavirus cases since the pandemic began crossed 9 million.
Meanwhile, since Feb 2 when Brazil reported its first case, the caseload has swelled to 5,945,849 with 167,455 deaths.
Mexico became the fourth country to register over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths.


