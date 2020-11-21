Video
Saturday, 21 November, 2020
Police seize 31 crude bombs from Dhaka’s Uttara

Published : Saturday, 21 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Police have seized 31 crude bombs from an under-construction building in Dhaka's Uttara.
Information gleaned from two suspects arrested over bombings during the Nov 12 Dhaka-18 election led to the recovery of the crude bombs from the building on road No. 13 at Kamarpara in Uttara Sector-10 on Friday, they said.
The bomb disposal unit
destroyed the bombs in controlled explosion later, said AKM Hafiz Akter, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Police arrested two suspects, 'Mamun' and 'Sumon', earlier in the day in a case over bombings outside Maleka Banu Adarsha School polling station during the voting.
They told police when interrogated that they had made the bombs in the building, according to Hafiz.    -bdnews24.com


