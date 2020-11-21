Militant hideout busted in Sirajganj, four surrender

Sirajganj, 20 Nov: The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) ended its five-hour-long drive at Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj on Friday after the surrender of four suspected militants including two top leaders of banned outfit Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh's (JMB).

During the drive, huge jihadi books, two foreign pistols and bomb-making equipment were also recovered from the house which was cordoned off from 5:30am to 10:30am.

In a briefing held after the completion of the drive, RAB officials said they had cordoned off a house at Ukilpara in the municipality on Friday morning following information gleaned from militants arrested the previous day.

RAB Legal and Media wing Chief Lt Col Ashik Billah said Rajshahi region JMB Chief Mahmud and

Pabna-Sirajganj Regional Chief Kiran were among the arrested militants.

There was a loud explosion in the house in the morning. Until 11am, four suspected militants had surrendered to RAB.

A senior RAB official told the media that the house was used as a training centre. "We suspect several more militants might be hiding in the house," Billah said.

The suspected militants were identified as Kiron alias Shamim alias Hamim of Sirajganj, Naimul Islam of Santhia in Pabna, Atiar Rahman alias Kolom Soinik of Dinajpur and Aminul Islam alias Shanto of Satkhira, said Additional Director General of RAB Col Tofayel Mostafa Sarwar.

On Thursday night, four militants, including JMB Rajshahi's Shah Makhdum unit Chief Mahbub, were arrested, said Acting Company Commander of Sirajganj RAB-12 Md Mohiuddin Miraj.

The raid in Sirajganj was conducted based on information provided by Mahbub.

One of the detainees was identified as 'Kiran', the second-in-command of the banned militant outfit Neo-JMB's operations in the Pabna-Sirajganj region, according to the elite police unit.

RAB recovered firearms, sharp weapons, bomb-making materials and books on radical ideologies inside the house, said Muhammed Mohiuddin Miraj, Acting Company Commander of RAB-12 Sirajganj Camp.

Residents of nearby houses were evacuated to safety as the RAB called on the suspected militants to surrender using a microphone.

Neighbours said some youths had rented the ground floor of an under-construction building bought by one Khairul Alam.

The house was frequented by many unknown people and some residents of the house were running a shop in the neighbourhood. Some used to sell fried snacks at Alif-Lam-Mim Bhatarmor area, locals said.

Successful raids and deaths of top militant leaders brought down militant activities in the country. Sensing the presence of law enforcement, criminals fired shots from inside the house.

Later, the law enforcers urged them to surrender through loudspeakers and mobile phones collected from the two arrestees. No casualties were reported.

The government launched a massive crackdown on militants after July 1, 2016 Holey Artisan attack.
















