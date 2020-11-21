Video
Armed Forces Day today

Published : Saturday, 21 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

RAB members escort four leaders of banned outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) out of their hideout in Sirajganj on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

RAB members escort four leaders of banned outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) out of their hideout in Sirajganj on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Armed Forces Day will be celebrated today (Saturday), marking the establishment of the forces during the 1971 Liberation War.
The day's programme will begin with offering of special prayers after Fazr prayers at all mosques  at all cantonments and naval and air force bases throughout the country, seeking divine blessings for the well-being and prosperity of the nation and progress of the armed forces, said an ISPR press release.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate message greeting members of the armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.
Besides, Prime Minister's speech, marking the Armed Forces Day will be aired simultaneously through Bangladesh Television and other private televisions and radios at 7:30pm today.
As part of the day's programme, military secretary to the President, on behalf of him, and military secretary to the Prime Minister, on
behalf of her, will place wreaths at the Shikha Anirban (the Eternal Flame) at Dhaka Cantonment in the morning, paying homage to the martyred armed forces' members who laid down their lives in the Liberation War in 1971.
Later, Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed, Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat will place wreaths at the Shikha Anirban on behalf of their respective forces.
On the occasion, chiefs of the three services will call on the President at Bangabhaban and Prime Minster at Ganobhaban on the day.
Prime Minister's Security Affairs Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division will be present at the meeting.
The authorities, however, decided to celebrate the day this year in a limited scale due to the global pandemic coronavirus. Therefore, Bangladesh Navy Ships (BNS) in Dhaka, Khulna, Chandpur, Barishal and Chattogram will not be open for the general people this year.
The state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) will air the 'Special Anirban' programme highlighting the significance of the day after Bangla news of 8:00 pm today while Bangladesh Betar will broadcast the "Special Durber" programme at 7.30 pm on the day.
Later, the 'Special Anirban' programme will be telecast by other private television channels while national dailies will publish special supplements highlighting significance of the day.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
[ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft