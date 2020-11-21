Mind Aid Hospital director, NIMH registrar sent to jail

Fatema Khatun, Director of Mind Aid Hospital, and Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, Registrar of National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), were sent to jail after remand by a Dhaka court in Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anisul Karim Shipon murder case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order rejecting their bail prayers on Friday.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, Inspector Faruk Mollah of Adabor Police produced Fatema after a five-day remand and Dr Abdullah after a two-day remand.

The IO then submitted a prayer before the court to put them in jail until the investigation was completed.

Advocate Saiful Islam Sohel prayed to the court to grant them bail as the lawyer termed them innocent while lawyers for the state opposed their bail prayers.

After hearing both the sides, the court rejected their bail prayers and ordered to send them to jail. So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with ASP Anisul's murder.

Mind Aid Hospital Director Dr Md Niaz Morshed was arrested on November 10 from the capital's National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for paralysis.

The other directors - Sakhawat Hossain and Sazzad Amin - are still on the run.

The hospital arrested ten staffers who are now behind bars. According to the case statement, Anisul had been suffering from mental illness and was brought to Mind Aid hospital for treatment on November 9 at around 11:00am.

The accused forcefully took the victim to the observation room of the hospital and beat him repeatedly, a CCTV camera footage showed.

Later the hospital staff informed his relative that Anisul had fainted. And when the police officer's relatives took him to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, he was declared dead.























