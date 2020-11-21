Mobile phone subscribers rise to 168.1m till Oct: BTRC



Mobile phone subscribers in Bangladesh rose to 168.1 million till October while the number was 167.1 million in September, according to the data of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The number of mobile connection increased by 960,000 till October, according to the BTRC data.

In September, the figure was 167.1 million. Before that, in August, there were 166.02 million connections, which was about 2 million more than in July.

The total number of connections in July was 164.2 million. Earlier, however, the connection was dropping. The account of 161.2 million connections in June was a few million less than the connection in May.

In May, it was 161.5 million. As a result, it is seen that the operators have continued to increase the number of connections from July after overcoming corona crisis.

In October, Grameenphone had 78.121 million connections, Robi had 50.413 million, Banglalink had 34.917 million and Teletalk had 4.618 million connections.

Grameenphone saw its customer base increase to 78.12 million from 77.59 million in the previous month while Robi Axiata ended up with 50.41 million in October, up from 50.12 million the previous month.

Banglalink had 34.91 million mobile customers, up from 34.77 million while Teletalk ended up with 4.61 million mobile customers in October.

The report also shows that there were 110.76 million internet subscribers at end-October, down from 111.13 million in September.

The fixed-line internet user base was flat compared at 8.65 million in September while mobile internet users totaled 102.10 million, down from 102.47 million the previous month.

Internet subscribers are defined as people who have used the internet at least once in the past 90 days.























