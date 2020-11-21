Sramik League president Montu passes away

Jatiya Sramik League president and valiant freedom fighter Fazlul Huq Montu died at a hospital in the capital early Friday. He was 71.

Montu breathed his last at around 4:00am while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital for old-age complications.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Fazlul Haque Montu was elected president of Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League, the labour wing of Bangladesh Awami League, on November 17 in 2019.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of Fazlul Haq Montu. She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister for Culture KM Khalid expressed deep shock at the death of Montu.

The namaz-e-janaza of Fazlul Haque Montu was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jumma prayers. After the Janaza, he was buried at Rayer Bazar Graveyard.





















