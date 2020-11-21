Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 November, 2020, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sramik League president Montu passes away

Published : Saturday, 21 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Sramik League president and valiant freedom fighter Fazlul Huq Montu died at a hospital in the capital early Friday. He   was 71.
Montu breathed his last at around 4:00am while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital for old-age complications.
He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.
Fazlul Haque Montu was elected president of Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League, the labour wing of Bangladesh Awami League, on November 17 in 2019.
Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of Fazlul Haq Montu. She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Besides, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister for Culture KM Khalid expressed deep shock at the death of Montu.
The namaz-e-janaza of Fazlul Haque Montu was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jumma prayers. After the Janaza, he was buried at Rayer Bazar Graveyard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dom’s assistant held for having sex with corpses
Mind Aid Hospital director, NIMH registrar sent to jail
WHO advises against remdesivir
PM seeks global action against misuse of antibiotics
Mobile phone subscribers rise to 168.1m till Oct: BTRC
Sramik League president Montu passes away
Covid-19: UNICEF warns of dire, growing consequences for children
Man held with 7kg gold remanded


Latest News
Sri Lankan to further promote Belt and Road construction with China
EU gives upbeat assessment of state of Brexit trade talks
Armed Forces Day on Saturday
Antimicrobial resistance could expose nations to another global emergency: PM
Bkash distributor's looted Tk 56.50 lakh recovered, three arrested
Football: Two staff members test positive for Covid-19 in Doha
31 home-made bombs neutralized, two held at Uttara
Rape of dead woman at morgue: Dom Munna confesses to court
Hasan for finding reason behind Fakhrul’s contradictory statement
ASP Shipon's death: Dr Mamun, Fatema sent to jail
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
Bombs in Uttara building, disposal unit at spot
DU's evening MBA admission test postponed
Full committee of Dhaka South City AL announced
Youth held for rape of dead girls at Suhrawardy morgue
Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv
MV Morning Bird accident victims’ families get compensation
How the mystery of sex with female dead bodies comes to light
Why is Myanmar so significant to China?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft