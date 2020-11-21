Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 November, 2020, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nadal beats Tsitsipas to reach last four at ATP Finals

Published : Saturday, 21 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their men's singles round-robin match on day five of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on November 19, 2020. photo: AFP

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their men's singles round-robin match on day five of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on November 19, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, NOV 20: Rafael Nadal kept alive his hopes of a first ATP Finals title on Thursday, beating defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in London to qualify for the last four.
The Spaniard, whose haul of 86 singles titles includes just one on indoor hard courts, is chasing the biggest prize missing from his resume at the eight-man elite event.
The 34-year-old has qualified for the ATP Finals for a record 16 consecutive years but has been forced to withdraw on six occasions.
The second seed won his opening round-robin match against Andrey Rublev but defeat against Dominic Thiem meant he faced a shootout against 2019 champion Tsitsipas to reach the semi-finals.
Both players were rock solid on serve until Nadal earned the first two break points of the set in the seventh game, which he failed to convert.
Tsitsipas was again under pressure in his next service game and this time he cracked, double-faulting on break point.
Nadal pressed home his advantage, serving consecutive aces to take the set 6-4 against his 22-year-old opponent.
The Spaniard, twice a finalist at the tournament, had another chance to break in the first game of the second set but the Greek sixth seed dug himself out of danger with a searing backhand.
Tsitsipas did well to cling on against his illustrious opponent who was serving with metronomic efficiency and dominating the longer rallies.
But out of nowhere the Greek earned two set points on Nadal's serve and levelled when the Spaniard double-faulted on the second of those.
The match took a bizarre twist at the start of the decider, with neither player able to hold serve until Nadal finally held to
lead 3-1.
An over-hit forehand from Tsitsipas handed Nadal another break and he served out to take the match and set up a semi-final against Daniil Medvedev as he bids to round off the coronavirus-interrupted season in style.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Koeman uncertain about Messi's future at Barca
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to reach last four at ATP Finals
Virus infections, dropouts hit Sri Lanka cricket league
Army commandos maintaining integrity of biosecure bubble in LPL
World Test Championship to exclude virus-hit matches
Sri Lanka's Zoysa slams ICC over corruption verdict
Aussie spinner Lyon targeting 500 Test wickets
Bangladesh team manager, physio infected with Coronavirus!


Latest News
Sri Lankan to further promote Belt and Road construction with China
EU gives upbeat assessment of state of Brexit trade talks
Armed Forces Day on Saturday
Antimicrobial resistance could expose nations to another global emergency: PM
Bkash distributor's looted Tk 56.50 lakh recovered, three arrested
Football: Two staff members test positive for Covid-19 in Doha
31 home-made bombs neutralized, two held at Uttara
Rape of dead woman at morgue: Dom Munna confesses to court
Hasan for finding reason behind Fakhrul’s contradictory statement
ASP Shipon's death: Dr Mamun, Fatema sent to jail
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
Bombs in Uttara building, disposal unit at spot
DU's evening MBA admission test postponed
Full committee of Dhaka South City AL announced
Youth held for rape of dead girls at Suhrawardy morgue
Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv
MV Morning Bird accident victims’ families get compensation
How the mystery of sex with female dead bodies comes to light
Why is Myanmar so significant to China?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft