Virus infections, dropouts hit Sri Lanka cricket league

COLOMBO, NOV 20: Two foreign players tested positive for coronavirus as they arrived in Sri Lanka for a thrice-delayed Twenty20 cricket tournament, officials said Friday as several other top stars dropped out.

Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir and Canada's Ravinderpal Singh were isolated and placed under medical care Friday as their on-arrival Covid-19 tests showed they were infected, officials said.

The setback for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) came as big-hitting West Indian star Chris Gayle told his Kandy Tuskers team he would not be able to attend because of a hamstring injury, a spokesman for the Tuskers told AFP.

South African batsman Faf du Plessis also opted out as he had to be with his national team for its tour of England coinciding with the LPL, match organisers said. -AFP






















