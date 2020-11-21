Army commandos maintaining integrity of biosecure bubble in LPL

The biosecure bubble for the LPL players and other officials is being maintained by the army commando, it is learnt here.

"In the LPL integrity of the biosecure bubble is being maintained by the army with army commandos manning the inner ring", one of the sources, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Sri Lanka said.

Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the Medical Director and Dr. Daminda Attanayake the Deputy Director of the tournament are not part of the biobubble but they are monitoring from outside.

Meanwhile, one more player, Sohail Tanveer and a staff (team not known yet) have been found COVID-19 positive, the team source revealed exclusively.

"Both have been isolated from the other team members and transferred to the designated intermediate care centre", one of the sources in Hambantota confirmed.

"They have been kept at another place in Hambantota, which is half an hour drive from the main hotel. Canada's Ravindra Pal Singh was also sent to the same place yesterday".

As per health ministry protocols the rooms where these players and the staff were staying have also been disinfected.



