Saturday, 21 November, 2020, 3:48 AM
Bangladesh team manager, physio infected with Coronavirus!

Published : Saturday, 21 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team manager Amer Khan.

Bangladesh national football team which had to go to Qatar on Thursday leaving head coach James behind after he was infected with Novel Coronavirus got another bad news reaching the Arab country as its team manager and physiotherapists were tested positive for the virus.
Team manager Amer Khan and Physio Fuad Hasan Hawlader were the only persons of the team found infected. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag confirmed media about them on Friday.
He said, "Everyone of our team was tested for virus after reaching Qatar airport. The results were handed over to them today. All of them, except two, were tested negative for virus. The two are Team Manager Amer Khan and Physio Fuad Hasan Hawlader."
Bangladesh boys are currently in Doha to play the away match of the joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup. The boys left with enough time in hand to maintain mandatory three-day quarantine and cope with weather before having practice session ahead of the match to be held on the fourth of December.
Mr Shohag said, "The players and officials are in mandatory quarantine. Those who are tested positive before will be tested for the second time tomorrow (Saturday)."
The boys will participate in practice sessions in small groups maintaining health security.
In the meantime, Bangladesh team is preparing to play two practice matches against club teams, one likely on 25th of November while the other one on 28th.










