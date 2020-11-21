121 fined on different charges in six districts

Separate mobile courts in six districts- Pirojpur, Sherpur, Laxmipur, Khulna, Noakhali and Chattogram, fined 121 people on different charges in four days.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Friday morning fined 30 people for not wearing face masks in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mosammat Khaleda Khatun fined the health guideline violators Tk 9,400 during the drive at Kawkhali Dakhshin Bazaar.

UNO Khaleda confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.

SHERPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district on Thursday fined 39 people Tk 9,900 for not wearing face masks.

The mobile courts led by Additional District Magistrate Tofayel Ahmed conducted separate drives in New Market, Sajabarkhila, Khoarpar and New Bus Terminal areas of the district town at noon and fined them.

Senior Assistant Commissioner (AC) Faruq Al Masud, ACs Mizanur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan, Tamara Tasbiha, Tahmina Tarin and Aklima Akhter, among others, were present during the drives.

LAXMIPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district in three days fined 14 people on different charges.

The local administration conducted separate drives in different areas of the district on Thursday to raise awareness about wearing face masks to contain the spread of coronavirus.

During the drives, the mobile court fined 13 people.

Some passengers were also forced to leave public transports and warned that those who would be found without masks will be sentenced to jail apart from fine.

Earlier, a mobile court here on Tuesday night fined a fake doctor Tk 20,000 in Kamalnagar Upazila.

The fined person is Abdur Rahman.

Local sources said on information, members of National Security Intelligence (NSI) raided Hazirhat Medical and Diagnostic Centre in the upazila at night and arrested Abdur Rahman for practicing there without any certificates for long.

Later, AC Land and Executive Magistrate Pudam Puspa Chakma fined him the amount.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined six persons Tk 3,200 on different charges in Dumuria Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by UNO and AC Land Sanjib Das raided Atharo Mile Bazaar area in the afternoon and fined them the amount on different charges including for not wearing face masks.

NOAKHALI: A mobile court in the district on Wednesday fined 16 people for not wearing face masks.

The mobile court led by Sonaimuri UNO and Executive Magistrate Tina Pal fined the health guideline violators Tk 3,850 during a drive at Sonaimuri Bazaar in the morning.

UNO Tina Pal confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.

CHATTOGRAM: A mobile court in the district on Tuesday morning fined 16 people for not wearing face masks.

The mobile court led by Hathazari Upazila AC Land and Executive Magistrate Sharif Ullah fined the health guideline violators Tk 600 during the drives in different areas under Hathazari Municipality.

Sharif Ullah confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.







