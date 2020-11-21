Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two persons including a minor boy died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Barishal, in three days.

NETRAKONA: A man died after falling from a betel tree in Kendua Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Abdul Hamid, 55, was a resident of Bhagabati Village in the upazila.

Family members said Abdul Hamid was climbing up the tree in the morning. At one stage, he fell down and died on the spot.

BARISHAL: A child was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at a house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday midnight.

Deceased Rezaul, 8, was the son of Rabiul Gazi of Charbaria Uttar Lamchhari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the fire originated in the house of Yunus Gazi from electric short circuit at midnight and soon engulfed the entire house.

Rezaul who had been asleep with his maternal grandfather was burnt to death.

Locals doused the flame before the fire fighters came.

