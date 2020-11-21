Woman found dead in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 20: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of an unidentified woman from Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gaurnadi Police Station Afzal Hossain said locals saw the body, aged about 30, packed in a bag in Barthi area about 6pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The woman might have been killed three to four days back, the OC added.











