3 minors drown in two districts

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Panchagarh, in two days.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A minor boy drowned in the Arial Khan River in Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Simanto Mia, 12, son of Mugal Miah, a resident of Maejmara area in the upazila.

Local sources said Simanto drowned while taking bath in the river along with his friends in the afternoon.

Later, locals recovered the body from the river at around 4pm.

PANCHAGARH: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Asaduzzaman Asad, 2, son of Shafiqul Islam, and his two-and-a-half-year-old cousin Rahmat Ullah, son of Rafiqul Islam.

Family sources said the children were playing on the bank of a pond adjacent to their houses in Takahara Village in the afternoon.

After sometime, they were found floating in the pond and were rushed to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex where they were declared dead.













