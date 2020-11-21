Bhola agriculture officer dies of corona

BHOLA, Nov 20: An agriculture officer of the district died of coronavirus at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Thursday night.

Deceased Harlal Madhu, hailed from Madaripur, was the deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Riaz Uddin and civil surgeon's office sources said Harlal Madhu was admitted to Bhola General Hospital on November 7 after being infected with the virus.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was, later, shifted to the corona unit of SBMCH where he died at midnight.















